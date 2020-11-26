PRICEVILLE — The funeral service for Grady Allen Houser, 82, of Priceville, AL, has been postponed. A new date and time will be announced when they have been determined.
Grady Allen Houser changed his address to Heaven on November 23, 2020. Those closest to him are saddened by the move but are very thankful that he was not only a part of their past, but he is now a part of their future. He went by many names throughout his lifetime. He was Allen, “Hoss” to his closest friends, Daddy to his girls, Grady to his G.E. friends, and his favorite, Pawpaw. He was overheard many times by family members, telling those he just met to “call me Pawpaw.”
Grady “Pawpaw Allen” was a lifetime resident of Priceville, AL. He was born June 14, 1939. He graduated from Priceville High School in 1957. He married the love of his life, Emma Jean Lawrence, on October 10, 1958; they were married 62 years.
Grady “Pawpaw Allen” was a farmer pure and simple. He was most at home on a tractor. He could tell you more than you ever wanted to know about cotton, soybeans, wheat, corn, and pigs. Apart from his family, farming was his love. However, to supplement his income, he did retire from G.E. in Decatur, AL. There he made many friends whom he cherished.
Grady Allen Houser is survived by wife, Emma Jean Houser; children, Kim Houser Smith (Spike), Connie Houser Roy, Kerry Houser Ozbolt (Mark), and Emily Houser Fennel; sister, Mable Houser White; grandchildren, Chas Darnell (Lindsay), Cassie Roy Richards (Lucas), Randall Roy (Jessica), Mark Thompson (Whitney), Austin Long, Elizabeth Long, and Jacob Long (Samantha); and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Madison, Grady, Natalie, Noah, Ryleigh, Thomas, Clara, Keelan, Trace and Asher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Omal Houser.
Pallbearers are Chas Darnell, Randall Roy, Alex White, Donnie Barber, Richard Mordic, and J.C. Martin.
Honorary Pallbearers and lifelong friends are Ted Grantland Billy Van Clark.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Friendship Baptist Church, 1145 Friendship Road, Somerville, AL 35670 (Attention: Cemetery Fund).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.