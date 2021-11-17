TOWN CREEK
Grady David “Red” McCary, 84, died November 15, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawrence Fuenral Home. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Providence Cemetery. Red was the husband of Betty Ann Odell McCary.
