HILLSBORO — Funeral for Grady Lee Allen, 78, of Hillsboro will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 2:00 p.m.. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Allen, who died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence, was born August 15, 1941 to Loyal Lee Allen and Hazel Wilson Allen. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Mr. Allen was a very loving, giving and hard working man who loved his wife, family and outdoors. He also loved the Lord and gospel music. He retired in 2001 after 29 years of service at 3M.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Kenneth Allen, Gary W. Allen and Larry S. Allen.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Peggy Allen; two sons, Michael (Ana) Allen, and Jeffrey (Tammy) Allen; four grandchildren, Winston Allen, Jaxon Allen, Lillee Allen, and Hannah Allen; two great grandchildren, Ford Allen and River Jane Allen; two brothers, Cecil Allen and Quintin “Jack” Allen; and two sisters, Rachel P. Cantrell and Regina Carl Green.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
