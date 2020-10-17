FALKVILLE — Graveside service and interment for infant Grantlee Stark is 4 p.m. Sunday in Oden Ridge Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Grantlee was born and died on October 9, 2020. No visitation is scheduled.
