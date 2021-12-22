DECATUR — Graveside service for Greg Phillips, 45, of Decatur will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Midway Memorial Gardens with Tim Sawyer officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Phillips died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 26, 1976, to Larry Phillips and Doris Treadway Phillips.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Phillips; parents, Larry Phillips and Doris Treadway Phillips; brothers, Wesley Phillips, Brian (Andrea) Phillips.
Pallbearers will be Brian Phillips, Wesley Phillips, Charlie Bittles, Matt Young, Josh Horton, Eddie Willingham. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Tredway.
