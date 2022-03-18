HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Greg Vest, 66, will be Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Davis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Vest died on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 4, 1955, in Morgan County, to William Oscar Vest and Evelyn Elizabeth Douglas Vest. Greg was employed by Wolverine Tube, as a machine operator, prior to his retirement. He loved to fish and going to the beach and cook out on the grill. Greg also enjoyed watching Alabama Football and the Atlanta Braves.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Stevens and son-in-law, Ron Edwards.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Vest; daughters, Tracy Edwards, Amber Fralish (Randy), Cassie Forman (Dylan); brothers, Doug Vest (Glenda), Tony Vest (Lisa); and nine grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Forman, Randy Fralish, Justin Stringer, Justin Gillespie, Bryson Hills and Rick Burnhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.