ATHENS — A Private Celebration of Life for Mr. Gregory Lamar Fuqua, 59 of Athens, Alabama will be noon Wednesday at Round Island Creek Mission Center with the Reverend Damion Betts officiating. There will be limited seating. Inhumation will follow in Thatch-Mann Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service and public viewing will be today from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Gregory Lamar Fuqua was born on November 19, 1961 to the late Leo Fuqua, Sr. and Catherine Bledsoe Fuqua in Limestone County, AL. He departed this life on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL.
Gregory grew up in Athens and graduated from Tanner High in 1979. He excelled in Athletics and received a scholarship to play football at Alabama A&M University.
Gregory accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of Reverend A. D. Hatchett at Little Zion M.B. Church. He loved the church and being a servant of God. He was involved in several auxiliaries. He served as chairman of the Deacon Board, Sound Technician, member of the Male Chorus, member of the Church Van Ministry and an all around handy man.
Gregory worked at General Electric (now Haier) for over 30 years until his health declined.
Gregory was united in holy matrimony on April 21, 1989 to Vickie Maclin, the love of his life. To this union two beautiful daughters were born, Paisley Gregory and Colby Greer.
Gregory leaves to cherish his loving memory: his wife of 31 years, Vickie; three beautiful daughters, Maleaha Ann Garmany of Decatur, AL, Paisley Bailey (Javan) of Madison, AL and Colby Fuqua of Athens, AL; one adorable granddaughter, Macaria Denise Garmany of Decatur, AL; a loving mother, Mother Catherine Fuqua of Athens, AL; two brothers, Michael Pryor (Brenda) and Pastor Leo Fuqua, Jr (Nicole); one sister, Cornelia Peoples, all of Athens, AL; a sister in-law, Kimberly Troupe (Craig) and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces nephews, cousins, a host other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.