DECATUR — Funeral service for Gregory Lynn Walden, Sr., age 63, of Decatur, will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Berry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Walden died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Hospice Family Care, Huntsville. He was born April 7, 1956, in Morgan County to Odis Walthon Walden and Mary Sue Butler Walden. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and employed by McDonald-Richards Construction.
He is survived by one son, Gregory Lynn Walden, Jr. of Decatur; his parents, Odis and Mary Sue Walden of Decatur; one brother, Mark Walden (Becky) of Decatur; two sisters, Charlotte Hollis and Kim Johnson (Byron), both of Decatur; one grandson, Nyle Walden of Decatur; aunt, Peggy Tucker (Dean) of Decatur; and several nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
