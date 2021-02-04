DECATUR — Graveside service for Guinn “Sparky” Sparks, 78, of Decatur will be Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 11:00 A.M. with C. Micheal Sherman and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Sparks died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born October 21, 1942, to LA Sparks and Mary Ellen Bankston Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Dot Sparks; sons, Brian Sparks, Byron (Brandy) Sparks; and grandchildren, Andrew Sparks, Mason Sparks, Brett Sparks, Blayne Sparks.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Phil Kelley, Larry Buckelew.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lee Aday, Bob Collins, Joel Clark.
