MOULTON — Funeral for Gurley Flatt Davis, 74, of Moulton will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Reverend Paul Wilcoxin and Reverend Marcus Lipscomb officiating. The family will have visitation from noon until service time in the chapel.
Mrs. Davis was born on May 13, 1945, in Lawrence County to Paris Flatt and Eron Lee Flatt. She died on November 23, 2019, in Florence, Alabama. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Rayburn Flatt and Alton Flatt; her sister Bertha Davis; and husband Stanley Davis.
She is survived by her son, Shannon Davis and wife, Tanya; daughters, Melissa Allen and husband, Donnie, Angela Lipsey and husband, John; sisters, Darlene Troutman and Barbara Glover; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jake Wooldridge, Caleb Lipsey, Randy Glover, Theron Flatt, Greg Wynn, Leldon Lacey. Honorary, Jacob Davis.
