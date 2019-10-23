HARTSELLE
A graveside funeral service and interment for Gurney Harold Jones, 93, will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Tabor Cemetery with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones, who died on Monday, October 21, 2019 at River City Center, was born October 16, 1926, in Morgan County to Henry Eddie Jones and Carrie Sue Callahan Jones. He was employed by Fruehauf Corporation for 35 years in the shipping department prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Royer Jones; his parents and a brother, Arnold Jones.
Survivors include his nephew, Willard Springer, (Mavine); and nieces, Shirley Sherbahn (Wayne), Janice Moses (James) and Peggy Nelms (Clifford).
Pallbearers will be nephews.
