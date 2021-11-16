HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Gurnialene Glasgow Braswell, age 92, of Hartselle will be today, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with Brother Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. The family will visit with friends after the service at the cemetery.
Mrs. Braswell, who was born February 13, 1929 in Morgan County to Gurnie Glasgow and Amber Puckett Glasgow, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Hanceville Rehab and Nursing Facility. She was a longtime member of the Hartselle First United Methodist Church and greatly enjoyed singing in the Choir. She was an educator for over 30 years, teaching at Mount Hope High School, Danville School and finishing her career at Hartselle Jr. High School. She enjoyed music and playing the piano and was preceded in death by her husband J.O. Braswell.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Pabich (Michael); two grandsons, Nicholas and Oliver Pabich; a sister, Gerri Smith; a niece, Katharine Smith and a great-nephew, Sam Smith.
Members of the Hartselle First United Methodist Church Choir will be Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial contributions to: Embrace Alabama Kids, 3140 Zelda Court, Suite 100, Montgomery, Alabama 36106-2607, embracealkids.org
