MOULTON — Funeral for Gussie P. Woodard, 98, of Moulton will be Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Marcus Lipscomb and Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Woodard, who died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at NHC, was born February 25, 1922, to James Cleveland Parker and Annie Mae Henderson Parker. Mrs. Gussie loved her church, gospel music and cooking cakes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edgar Woodard and Warren Montgomery; sons, Jimmy Woodard, Charles Woodard; sisters, Hilda DeMasters, Hattie Henderson, Julie Smith.
Survivors include daughter, Annette White; daughters-in-law, Judy Woodard, Faye Woodard; seven grandchildren and several stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and several stepgreat-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren and several step-great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
