MOULTON — Private graveside service for Guy Opal Garrison, 89, of Moulton will be Monday, March 22, 2021, at Moulton Memory Garden, with Rev. Neil Carter and Jerome Porter officiating. Burial will be in Moulton City Cemetery. Ms. Garrison, who died Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Moulton, was born March 11, 1932, to Charles Jefferson Aldridge and Sarah Lucy Frances Gailey Aldridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alma Aldridge Blevins; son-in-law, Stevie Cameron; andson-in-law, Jimmy Rainey
Survivors include her husband of 70 years Cranal Edison (Tom) Garrison; three daughters, Frances Rainey, Amanda Cameron and Nena (Thomas) Graham; son, Randy (Peggy) Garrison; six grand children, Meredith (Wyatt) Hill, Heather (Britt) Johnson, Carlie Theodorou, Cole (Ollie) Cameron, Amy (Jamie) Ragan, and Seth Garrison; three sisters, Sue (Tom) Wiley, Jennie (Billy) Davis and Mable Thompson; brother, C J Aldridge Jr.; 10 great grand children, Savanna (Zack) Daniel, Sara Wyatt Hill, Rainey Johnson, Cameron Theodorou, Titan Theodorou, Raegan Johnson, Ella Theodorou, Randi Grace Gaddis, Zane Ragan and Catherine Ragan.
Pallbearers will be, Cole Cameron, Seth Garrison, Titan Theodorou, Wyatt Hill, Britt Johnson, Jamie Ragan, Zach Daniel, Ben McLemore, Bryson Harville.
