KOKOMO, INDIANA — Guy Spencer Smith, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away on May 3, 2022. He was born on July 31, 1932, in Priceville, Alabama, the son of Guy Henry and Mary Bertha Smith (Clemons). He married Judith Anne (Curtis) Smith on September 5, 1969, at Grissom Air Force Base. Judy preceded him in death on March 31, 2018.
Guy was a veteran of the United States Air Force, flying B52s and B58s. He worked as a pilot for the Air Force and Kokomo Aviation. Guy was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and the Elks. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and especially flying.
Surviving relatives include three children, Cynthia Spielman (Mark) of San Antonio, Texas, Charles Scott Smith (Jennifer) of Indiana, Mariella Wohlford (Arthur) of Kokomo, Indiana; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Charles Smith (Sandra) of Decatur, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Edna Johnson; and a great-grandchild, named Riley.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior, Kokomo, Indiana. Burial will follow in Falls Cemetery in Wabash, Indiana. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
