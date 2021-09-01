COURTLAND — Graveside Service for Gwalonda “GiGi” Latet Kingston, 37 of Courtland, Alabama will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Ebenezer Cemetery in Town Creek, Alabama. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. till 6:00 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Home.
“GG” was born on October 18, 1983 to Elder Billie and Evangelist Glenda Lucious Mason. She departed this life on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Gwalonda loved her children, parents, family, friends and classmates. She was a PROUD member of the Courtland High School Class of 2002. She loved her church, Cathedral Of Faith Church Of God In Christ, where she served under her father and Pastor Elder Mason. She worked hard to take care of her children. She truly had a heart of GOLD and was known for her warm and outgoing personality.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Isaac Mason Jr.; and grandmother, Delila Grant Mason.
She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Jordan Kirkman, Symone and Keshaun Kingston and their father, George Kingston; parents, Elder Billie and Glenda Mason all of Courtland, AL; grandparents, Elder Jessie and Earnestine Lucious, Ralph, AL; two brothers, Eric Mason (Lawanda), Madison and Regis Mason, Decatur; three sisters, Princess Bolding, Huntsville, Sherika Balentine, Decatur and Haley Stovall (Quinn), Town Creek; five godsisters, Crystal Lucious, Shelia Almon, Toshia Richardson, Melissa Dollerson, and Sheneca Owens; four nephews, Dylan Mason, Justin and Prince Johnson, and Calvin Balentine; seven nieces, Ma’Kyah Cowan, Erika and Erin Mason, Temperance Balentine, Alonziah Rozier, Kaylie and Grace Stovall; uncles and aunts, Patrick Mason Sr. (Myra), Daisy Jones (J.B.), Pizza Henry (Clifton), Shirley Parham (Larry), Shirley Pough, Laverne Smith (Bobby), Peggy Washington, (Fitzgerald), Jessie Lucious Jr., Vodrick Lucious (Surnell), Carla Hewitt, Dennis Lucious (Elizabeth), Mark Lucious, Yolanda Johnson (Calvin); two very special friends, Tiffany Harris and Kenya Coffey; and a host of other family and friends.
She was loved by many and the memories of her loving and kind heart will live on through each of us.
