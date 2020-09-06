HARTSELLE — Graveside service and Interment for Gwen Jones, 73, was Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Jamie Roden officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Jones died on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 14, 1947, in Morgan County to Adrain Gordon “A.G.” Jones and Jean Garner Jones. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his parents. He was a 1965 Graduate of Morgan County High School, a member of West Hartselle Baptist Church and a member of Communication Workers of America. He was a Vietnam Veteran from 1968-1969 with A Co. 2nd Bn. 35 Inf. 4th Division.
Survivors include his wife, Venita White Jones, Hartselle, AL; son, Matt Jones (Mitzi), Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Jill Jones Brown (Sam), Hartselle, Al; sisters, Cheri Harden (Bill), Gardendale, AL, Renee Ragsdale (Skip), Gardendale, AL, and Sonya Beeson, Gardendale, AL; two step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathy Goodwin, Hartselle, AL; nephew, Franklin White Goodwin, Hartselle, AL; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Tina Kritner and Janice Goodwin.
Honorary Pallbearers are Don Sims, Gary White, Hoyt White, Bo Ragsdale, Frank Goodwin, Alex Brown and Anthony Wallace.
