MOULTON — Funeral for Gwin Wendell Eddy, 77 of Moulton, will be Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 3:00 PM with Pastor R.C. Borden and Rev. Lynn Terry officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Eddy, who died Friday, May 14, 2021, at his residence, was born October 13, 1943 to Marvin Eddy Sr. and Bessie Eddy. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He assisted with the NHC Healthcare Ministry with Bro. Charles Cross. Special thanks to the Hospice nurses and his sister-in-law, Wyvone Sharp, for her care.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tula Eddy; and brother, Marvin Eddy Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Dalphine Allen; stepson, Buddy (Sabrina) Allen; daughter, Sheila (Wayne) Gibson; stepdaughter, Carla Allen; brothers, Kyle Eddy, J.V. Eddy; sisters, Yvonne Thompson, Donnis Banks; grandchildren, Logan Gibson, Lucas Gibson; stepgrandchildren, Briona Watkins, Jordon York, Trey Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Logan Gibson, Lucas Gibson, David Dutton, David Eddy, Byron Watkins, Buddy Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rev. Charles Cross, Mitchell Dutton, Roger Dutton, J. V. Eddy, Kyle Eddy.
