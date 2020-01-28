DECATUR — Funeral for Gwyne Terry, 60, of Decatur will be today, January 28, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Private family burial will be Wednesday at Caddo Cemetery.
Mr. Terry, who died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born May 11, 1959 to Leon Terry and Melvalene Bayne Terry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Belinda Lynn Terry; parents; and brother, Danny Terry.
Survivors include two sons, Leshawn (Meagan) Terry and Chris (Amanda) Terry; daughter, Ashley (Daniel) Dobbs; three brothers, Mike Terry, Randy Terry and Rodney Terry; and four grandchildren.
