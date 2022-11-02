FLORENCE — Horace Calvin Gifford passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 87, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was the second child of James Marion Gifford and Arlie Wilson Gifford who preceded him in death, along with brothers, J.W. Gifford (Betty) and Harry O’Neal Gifford, and sister, JoAnn Gifford Miller (Frank). He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a member of the Church of Christ, and a former Ironworker (Local 477). Before retiring, he was the owner of Gifford Spur Stations on Huntsville Road and in Petersville, along with being a cattle farmer.

