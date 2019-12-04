TRINITY
Military graveside service for H.D. Wilhoite, 86, of Trinity will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Wilhoite, who died Friday, November 29, 2019, in Decatur, was born May 16, 1933, to Hayes Wilhoite and Dola Minor Wilhoite. He always said he fought for our country in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy (Molly) Wilhoite, Jr., John Wilhoite; two daughters, Jennifer Wilhoite Prause, Tina Wilhoite Martin; five grandchildren, Tracy Blaxton, Brandy Deason, Ashley Oliver, Amanda Wilhoite, Morgan Roper; nine great-grandchildren, Jacob Garrison, Tristin Deason, Hannah, Anna Katherine and Neal Blaxton, II, Preston and Paxton Oliver, Adrienne Young, Sadie Roper.
