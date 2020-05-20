DECATUR — H. Lynn Dozier, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The graveside Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. today, May 20th at Roselawn Cemetery, with Reverend Wayne Dozier officiating. Lynn was born on February 10, 1932, in Elmore, Alabama. Lynn is survived by his wife, Colleeon Lawrence Dozier; son, K.L. “Buck” Dozier; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Dozier; granddaughters, Kristin Lynn, Britney Celeta, and Caroline Olivia-Grace; great-grandchildren, Avery Nicole Hopper, Cameron Elijah Hopper, Isaac Liam Williams, and Naomi Celeta Williams. He was preceded in death by parents, Lonnie Dozier and Cannie Perkins Dozier; brother, William Isaiah Dozier; parents-in-law, Ocie Milton Lawrence and Thyra Smith Lawrence.
Ancestry: French; Education: Wetumpka High School, Samford University, and further Pre-law studies; Military: Korean War Petty Officer I, Sonar (Combat). His ship was hit and he was rescued at sea. He later was selected by U.S. Navy on a “Goodwill” tour around the world. While stopped in Sri Lanka, India, he felt God’s call to assist indigenous pastors in small villages. Now, 50 years later there are 52 church groups, seven schools, orphan ministry, widow ministry, all part of the Indian outreach.
There are now more than 40,000 recorded hand-written personal testimonies of Indian brothers and sisters in Christ.
Lynn, bi-vocational pastor, served at Point Mallard Baptist Church, Antioch in Limestone County, Round Island in Athens, Briarwood in Decatur.
As a member of Decatur Civitan Club, he worked with Alabama’s Governor to insure that guard rails were installed on the Tennessee River causeway to save injury and lives.
If you received a gospel tract from an “old stooped man,” who loved to share his love of Jesus and invited you to his wonderful Decatur Baptist Church, his invitation still stands.
