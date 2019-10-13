DANVILLE — Funeral service for Hal Lamar Laney, age 76 of Danville, will be 3 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phillip Gilbert and Rev. Jimmy Legg officiating. Burial to follow in the Herring Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Laney, who was born May 16, 1943 in Cullman County to Vadie Clarence Laney and Lucy Ferris Fitzgerald Laney, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was a member of Cedar Plains Christian Church. He loved to play cards and hunt and he taught his grandsons and many Danville kids how to hunt. He was a past member of the Doe Branch Hunting Club in Winston County. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and friend that anyone could have. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jim McAbee; son-in-law, Glenn Jolley; grandson, Tyler Jolley; and sister, Betty Laney Johnson.
He is survived by his wife; Billie Partlow Laney; children, Lisa McLeod (Mike), Barbara Williams (Paul), Sherry Jolley, Kim Laney, Daniel McAbee (Rhnea) and Nikki Laney; brother, Arwin Laney (Martha); 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Nic Jolley, Drew Stinson, Chris Grant, Cody Waddell, Tim Laney, Keith Johnson, Kent Johnson and Codie Wilhite will serve as pallbearers.
