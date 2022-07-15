HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Hal Lamar Moore, 88, will be Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church with Brother Mike Pope officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Moore died on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 1, 1934, in Morgan County, to Early Alton Moore and Annie Lovene Cornelius Moore. He was employed by and retired from Daniel F. Young NYC in Logistics Management for D.O.D. and R.S.A. He was a member of the Hartselle First United Methodist Church. He was a DHS graduate - enlisted in the United States Army and became a Combat Veteran 2nd Infantry Division, was awarded Korean Svc Medal w/2 BN Stars 1952 - 1953. He attended Howard and Samford University, then enlisted in and worked full time as an Air Technician, Air National Guard, 117th TRW, 1957 - 1964, Birmingham Municipal Airport called to AD 1961, deployed to Dreaux AFB, France. Joined MICOM 1964 - 1988 retired. Served further as Ctr Consultant for 27 years, MID EAST. He then left the service at age 81. He was a member of FUMC, Auburn Alumni, Board of Directors Hartselle Camp Meeting Association, received three Special Act Awards, numerous OPR’s MICOM, a Special Award from Governor of Kuwait, Sec. of Defense called a downtown meeting and photos, letter and Plaque. He was an Honor grad DISAM WPAFB, Dayton, Ohio, Army Log Ctr, Ft Lee, VA. His total Length of service was slightly over 60 years. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lee Holladay Moore; daughters, Dianne Moore Wilson (David) and Nancy Moore Engle (Ken); sister, Marie Moore Speegle; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be David Wilson, Ken Engle, Daniel Engle, Fletcher C. Little, III, David Dean, Tim Speegle, Jeff Speegle and Craig Cleveland.
In lieu of flowers: donations may be made to HFUMC Good Samaritan Fund, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and to the Auburn General Scholarship Fund.
