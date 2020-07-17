FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Hal Prater, 86, will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship South of Danville with Brother Francis Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Prater, who died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Cullman Regional Medical Center, was born May 21, 1934, in Lawrence County to James Kelso Prater and Anna Gertrude Eddy Prater. He was employed by Fruehauf Corporation as a furnace operator, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Edward Prater; a sister, Evelyn Steele; brother-in-law: Cecil Steele and a sister-in-law: Kathy Prater.
Survivors include former wife, Dorothy Prater; one stepson, Mike Kurtz; one brother, Danny Prater; one sister-in-law, Edna Prater; several nieces and nephews.
His nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to express their sincerest “Thanks” to the staff of Summerford Nursing Home for their compassion and care.
