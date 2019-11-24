DECATUR — Hannelore E. Sims (nee Reinhardt) passed away on November 23, 2019 of natural causes. Born February 24 th , 1932 she was a native of Greiz, Germany and in 1960 to her passing date of Huntsville/Decatur, Alabama. Hannelore worked in the RSA PX for just over 27 years.
She is proceeded by her parents, Fritz and Else Reinhardt; her sister, Christine Senkowski; and her husband, Arthur Lelton Sims.
She is survived by her sons Patrick, Marko and Henry Sims; and
daughter in law, Emmaline Sims; her brother in law, Paul Senkowski in Greiz, Germany; and her in laws of Decatur, Alabama, Carolyn Parker, Marlene and amp; Bob Eads, Lila Spurlock, Billy Joe Shaneyfelt and Joe, Shelby Sims.
Celebration of her life and burial will be at Ridout’s-Brown Service Funeral Home in Decatur, Alabama on November 26th , 2019 at 10 a.m. for the visiting and 11 a.m. for the service.
