TRINITY — Hansell Ellison Lang, 73, died February 27, 2021. Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Murder, but gentler: 'Cozy' mysteries a pandemic-era balm
- Drones vs moths: Dutch company tech solution to kill moths
- The Latest: Pope prays for Iraq's war dead in Mosul
- Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
- Blachowicz, Nunes keep belts at UFC 259; Sterling wins on DQ
- Pope visits Iraq's war-ravaged north on last day of tour
- Swiss vote on proposal to ban face coverings in public
- Sports on TV, Radio: March 7-8, 2021
Most Read
Articles
- Judge finds probable cause that man sexually tortured, murdered 8-month-old girl
- Snakes in the garden
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old
- Dutton resigns as Lawrence County High football coach
- Ivey extends mask mandate through April 9
- Natasha Thomas played like a champion
- Westgate Shopping Center getting 'shot in the arm'
- Decatur’s city clerk to retire, opening another director's job
- 8-month-old girl dies; capital murder, sexual torture charges filed against Decatur man
- Suspect in Hartselle fatal shooting said he intended to shoot past victim
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 'Hold political extremists like Brooks accountable' (9)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially sensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
- Police: Toddler beaten by Decatur man bruised and bitten, in critical condition (2)
- Editorial: Trump's clash with TVA backfires (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.