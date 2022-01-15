VINEMONT — Harlis Frank King “Rosie”, 73, of Vinemont, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery with military honors.
Harlis was preceded in death by his parents, James and Odell King; brother, Autry King and sister, Imogene Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Connie King; brother, Bobby King; children, Dale (Stephanie) King, Jennifer (Bryan) Holcombe, Robin (Joey) Woods and Robert (Lorie) Strane; grandchildren, Justin King, DJ (Ava) King, Nathan Johnson, Kinsey Johnson, Dakota Holcombe, Jacob Holcombe, Skot Holcombe, Hunter (Madyson) Rollins, Taylor (Josh) Gandy, Clayton Strane and Anna Strane; great-grandchildren, Kayden Johnson, Beckham Gandy, Coen Gandy and Magnolia Rollins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Harlis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He retired after 35 years of service from Cullman Products. He had an amazing sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Harlis was a Godly man and evangelized most of his life. He played the bass for numerous gospel groups throughout the years. Harlis was an avid Alabama football fan. He was a perfectionist and took pride in assuring that everything was in order. Harlis served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the U.S. National Guard. His strength was admired by his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
