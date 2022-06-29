ADDISON
Funeral service for Harlon Hampton, 62, will be today, June 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Friendship Baptist Church at Upshaw with Brother Cody Landis officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery (Upshaw). Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the church.
Mr. Hampton died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born August 10, 1959, to George William “Litt” Hampton and Jewell Marie Legg Hampton. He was employed as a Machinist for Automatic Screw and formerly for Prestolite, prior to his passing. He was a wonderful father and a good brother, uncle and friend. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughter, Darlon Hampton; brothers, Bill Hampton and Russell Hampton; best friend, Steve McCary; nieces and nephews, Dixie Muzzo, Wesley Hampton and Amy Nichols.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
