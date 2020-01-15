DECATUR — Funeral for Harold B. Lott, 77, of Decatur will be Thursday at the Community South Church of God with a visitation from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. The service will follow with Daren McNish officiating. The burial will take place in Roselawn Cemetery with Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Mr. Lott was born in Decatur, AL on February 5, 1942 to Coleman and Christine Hart Lott. He retired from Calhoun Community College as a drafting instructor. He was a founding member of the Community South Church of God.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Lott; daughters, Leighann Bryant (Lee) and Christa Lott; brothers, Wayne Lott and David Lott; and grandchildren, Christina Lott and Mason Little.
Pallbearers are Lee Bryant, Mason Little, Dylan Becnel, Christopher Lott, Mike Lott and Greg Ricks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.