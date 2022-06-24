DECATUR — Harold Byars, age 92, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Love O.C. Byars and Lillie Mae Byars.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Joe Byars; sister, Doris Dexter (Jimmy); brother, Bill Byars; daughter, Donna Veigle (Bob); son, Hal Byars (Robin); and grandchildren, Todd (Jessica), Wesley (Oliva), Ashley (Brendan), Carter (Eres), and four great-grandchildren, Frances Miller, Louise, Hayzen, and Eliza, and a host of other relatives.
Born in Knoxville, a graduate and proud Tennessee Volunteer, Harold and his family lived in many states during his career with Ralston Purina Company before residing in Decatur in 1982 with Con Agra Foods. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Navy. Their first years of their marriage were filled with many happy memories living in Naples, Italy during his service for our country.
Harold enjoyed many outdoor activities handed down from his father – hunting and fishing and also enjoyed many rounds of golf with his buddies and his wife. He enjoyed spending time with his family and all of the grandkids and singing in the Church Choir on Sundays. If you needed to find Harold, he would be at his computer and TV watching the stock market go up and not down. Five O’ Clock was a special and favorite time to enjoy a nice cocktail – “Betty can you fix me a drink?”
His funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 26th at 2 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 801 Jackson Street SE, Decatur, AL 35601.
The family would like to invite everyone to join them for a celebration of memories that will be held at Burningtree Country Club following the service.
Our family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the care given from Dr. Jeff Johnson and his team of doctors for their compassionate care. We would also like to thank the Fire Department 5 House for their generous care and help over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Choir at Westminster Presbyterian Church in memory of Harold Byars.
