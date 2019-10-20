DECATUR
Funeral service for Harold C. Aldridge, 81, will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tim Clark officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery (South of Danville). Visitation was Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Aldridge died on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Riverside Assisted Living. He was born Tuesday, October 26, 1937, in Lawrence County to Clarence Oswald Aldridge and Wenona Irene Walker Aldridge. He was employed as a buyer for Prestolite prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Jo Kyker Aldridge.
Survivors include one sister, Betty Moore of Hartselle.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Moore, Rob Rettman, Martin Voorhies, Wayne Kyker, Jimmy Osborne and Isaiah Osborne.
