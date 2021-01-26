DECATUR — Harold Curtis McCaig, age 73, of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Harold was born August 25, 1947 in Alabama.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the McCaig family.
