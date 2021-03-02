DECATUR — Harold Dean Wright, 90, of Decatur, AL, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home. His memorial will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Chandler officiating.
Harold is survived by his wife, Mildred; daughter, Kim Osborne; son, Kerry Wright (Nancy); granddaughters, Kim Wright and Kristy Drake (Rodney); great-grandson, Harrison Drake, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by mother and father, Mabel and Mitchell Wright; sisters, Betsy Wright and Willa Mae Surles.
Harold was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed time on his boat, woodworking and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone and will be missed dearly. Family and friends will remember him by his contagious smile, all his adventurous stories and how he was there for everyone.
Harold worked for The Decatur Daily for 41 years and retired in 1995 as the Production Manager.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Heart Foundation.
