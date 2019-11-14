FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Harold Gandy, 91, will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Gandy’s Cove United Methodist Church with Bro. Harold Thompson and Bro. Albert Dean Estes officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Cook Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Mr. Gandy died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 26, 1928, in Morgan County to Thomas Alford Gandy and Cornice Thompson Gandy. He was a lifetime resident of the Cold Springs Community and an active member of the Gandy’s Cove United Methodist Church. He was employed by General Motors - Saginaw Steering Gear plant prior to his retirement as a maintenance technician. He loved cattle farming and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sandlin Gandy, and a son, Ray Gandy and his parents.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Gandy (Jackie) and Allen Gandy (Kathy);seven grandchildren, Jonathan Gandy (Jenna), Jeramy Elizabeth Gandy, Jordan Gandy (Amanda), Morgan Rae Alexander (Ted), Melissa Gail Gandy, Christopher Thomas Gandy (Mandy) and Charles Perry Gandy (Brittney); nine great- grandchildren, Samuel Gandy, Gracie Gandy, Eli Gandy, Silas Gandy, Skylar Gandy, Bron Gandy, Emma Gandy, Lawson Alexander and Shelton Alexander.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gandy, Jordan Gandy, Chris Gandy, Charlie Gandy, Ted Alexander, and Lawson Alexander.
