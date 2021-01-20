HARTSELLE —Harold Glenn “Pete” Lee, 86, of Hartselle, Alabama, passed away at Cullman Regional Medical Center on Friday, January 15, 2021, after a brief illness.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 23rd at 2:00 pm at Lebanon Baptist Church in Falkville, Alabama. Reverends A. Ray Lee and Randy Ashley will be officiating. Prior to the funeral, the family will visit on the same day and at the same location from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Visitation for other friends will follow from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place after the funeral at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Peck Funeral Home.
Pete was born in Hartselle, Alabama, on September 26, 1934, to Johnson “JJ” and Lorene Lee. He graduated from Falkville High School. Pete was married to Barbara Wallace on June 26, 1959, in Hartselle, Alabama. They were married 61 years.
Pete is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Jeff Lee (Sheryl); his granddaughter, Hannah Lee; two brothers, A. Ray Lee and Paul David “Spud” Lee; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnson Lee; his mother, Lorene Lee; and a brother, Joseph Lee.
Pete served in the Strategic Air Command of the United States Air Force. He worked as an instrument mechanic for Monsanto Company for over 35 years. He was also a lifetime and active member of Lebanon Baptist Church and served for many years as a board member of the Family Security Credit Union. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Barbara, gardening, and attending southern gospel music concerts and conventions. But his favorite activity was spending time and having fun with his granddaughter, Hannah.
Pallbearers will be his first cousin, Hal “Buster” Lee, and his nephews, Mike Ward, Randell Wallace, Philip Lee, Clint Lee, and Pat Wallace. Honorary pallbearer is Ronald Wallace.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lebanon Baptist Church Memorial Fund. The family of Pete Lee wishes to thank everyone for the many calls, texts, Facebook messages, and prayers.
