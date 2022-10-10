TRINITY — Funeral for Harold Hall, 82, of Trinity will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Wayne Bumgart and Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Hall, who died Friday, October 7, 2022, in Trinity, was born June 24, 1940, to Clarence and Julia Hall. Harold Hall loved the Lord above all. He was devoted to the church. He and Hope raised their family to seek the Lord. They lived Joshua 24:15 “as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”

