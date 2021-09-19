PRICEVILLE — Harold Lee Russell, 64, of Priceville passed away, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. He was born on December 10, 1956 in Marshall County to Cecil Russell and Maggie Clark Russell. He retired from 3M after 36 years as a chemical operator and was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church.
Mr. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Sharon Annette Russell and brother, Louis Russell.
He is survived by his son, William Russell; stepson, Donnie Allen Phillips; brother, Royce Russell (Linda); sisters, Gloria Thompson, Joyce Ivey, Martha Mooneyham and Nell Lentz; grandson, Cannon Phillips and sister-in-law, Judy Russell.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Brother Randall Waldrep officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until time of service. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.