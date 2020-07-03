HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Harold Milam, 69, will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Milam died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Lawrence Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1950, in Mississippi to David Ray Milam and Thelma Brown Milam. He was employed by Dowdle Propane Company as a delivery driver, prior to retirement. He was a hard worker and was a family man. He was a person that would do anything for anybody. Preceding him in death were his parents, and two sisters, Sandra Milam and Mary Milam.
Survivors include son, Eric Milam; daughter, Emily Jones (Chris); sister, Ramonda Milam; and three grandchildren, Elijah Milam, Arianna Jean and Abigail Vaughn.
