DECATUR — Private funeral service for Coach Harold Newton Pirtle, 72 of Decatur, will be at Parkway Funeral Home with David Barker officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Coach Pirtle, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence, was born March 15, 1948 to Raymond Lee Pirtle and Annie Lorraine Chandler. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ. He coached at Speake High School for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Pirtle; son, Casey (Margaret Ann) Pirtle; two daughters, Angie (Jeff) Bowen, Beck Pirtle; two brothers, Ken (Carole) Pirtle, Gary (Shelia) Pirtle; and grandchildren, Cara (Dan) Williams, Sarah Bowen, Melanie Bowen, Hillary Pirtle, and Gus Pirtle.
Pallbearers will be Adrian Taylor, James Belcher, Dan Williams, Doyle Hensley, Bradley Hembree, and Ronnie Clark.
