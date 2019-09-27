HARTSELLE
Funeral for Harold R. Plemons, 85, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at New Center Baptist Church with Bro. Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. His body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Plemons died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at River City Center. He was born January 21, 1934, in Morgan County to Virgil Plemons and Azubah Speegle Plemons. He was employed by National Steel as a Millwright, prior to his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and was a man of quiet strength. He was a member of New Center Baptist Church. Preceding him in death were his parents; two daughters, Gayle James and Renee Kowalski; four brothers, Hugh, Glen, Doyle and Frankie Plemons.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Plemons; three sons, Harold W. Plemons (Diana), Yuma, AR, Tim Plemons (Amy), Glen Carbon, IL and Scott Schmitt (Elena), Hahira, GA; one daughter, Tracy Hardison, Ocala, FL; one brother, Horace Plemons (Sarah), Hartselle; one sister, Faye Ballentine (Dennis), Decatur; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.’
Pallbearers will be Mike Plemons, Mark Plemons, Dennis Ballentine, Pat Halbrooks, Jimmie Halbrooks and Tommy Adcock.
