HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Harold Robert “H.R.” McCormick, age 75 of Hartselle, will be Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Tim McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Hill Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Mr. McCormick, who was born December 22, 1945 in Morgan County to Lonnie Lee McCormick and Alice F. George McCormick, died on Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gail McCormick; brothers, Leonard and L.A.; and a sister, Ruth Hanners.
He is survived by a son, Brother Tim McCormick (Jellethia); a daughter, Krista C. McCormick; two grandchildren, Jarrett R. McCormick and Andrew D. George; and two great-grandchildren, Alex and Blake McCormick.
Jarrett McCormick, Josh Frezza, John Easterwood, Thad Holmes, Keith Holmes and Isaac Frezza will serve as pallbearers.
Felton Hanners and Jerry Gullion will be Honorary Pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.