HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Harold Shaneyfelt, 86, will be Monday, at 11 a.m., at Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home. Mr. Shaneyfelt passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. He is the Husband of Evelyn Shaneyfelt.
