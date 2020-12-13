DECATUR
Harold Wayne Gorham, age 79, of Decatur, passed away with his family by his side at his residence on December 10, 2020. Funeral service will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Paula Jane (Whitaker) Gorham; his son, Anthony Wayne Gorham; his daughter, Tami Lynnette Reist (Glenn); his granddaughter, Jessica Brooke Coffey; three step-grandchildren, Clint Reist (Lauren), Brad Reist (Katie), and Katherine Reist McCreless (Josh); seven step-great-grandchildren; and his precious dog, Bella Lou.
Harold was born in Welti, AL in 1941. He was retired from TMC at Redstone Arsenal. He attended First Baptist Church of Austinville, and was loved by so many.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, 1316 Somerville Road, S.E., #4, Decatur, AL 35601.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
