HARTSELLE — Harolyn Morris Crow, 74, of Hartselle died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, after living the life of a good and faithful servant to the benefit of her family, friends and many strangers.
A quiet and gentle soul, she encouraged the discouraged with kind words, brought joy to the joyless with her smile and corrected the errant with a certain look that left no doubt about what she thought.
Born August 4, 1945, to Harold Bergen Morris and Wilda Pauline Morris, she attended Clarke College in Newton, Mississippi, and eventually retired from the Loan Department at SouthTrust Bank. Mrs. Crow was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church at Falkville where she served as pianist for 59 years, Sunday school teacher for 55 years, and was involved in Vacation Bible School, Girls in Action, Benevolence Committee, choir and Woman’s Missionary Union.
She led many people to the Lord.
Mrs. Crow was active in her grandchildren’s lives, and let them know she loved them and was proud of them. Her lifelong fondness for the Gulf of Mexico turned into an annual October pilgrimage to the beach with her husband, and sometimes family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Don Hamil Crow; two daughters, Valerie Crow Higginbotham (John) and Christy Crow Bennich (Dan), both of Hartselle; stepmother, Bettie Morris of Hartselle; one brother, Scott Alan Morris of Florence; one sister, Ginger Morris Grantland of Hartselle; four grandchildren, Alex Newell Higginbotham, Austin Hamil Higginbotham, Emma Claire Bennich and Owen Davis Bennich, all of Hartselle.
The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Funeral will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church with the Reverend A. Ray Lee and the Reverend Dr. Randy Ashley officiating. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery at Massey.
Pallbearers will be Jim Aycock, Ken Blackwood, Bill Dobbs, Mike Garnett, Bobby Rhodes and Lynn Thompson. Honorary pallbearers will be deacons at Lebanon Baptist Church.
