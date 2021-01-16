NORTH COURTLAND — Harriettie L. Carter, 76, died January 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Rocky Hill Cemetery, Town Creek. Public viewing is Monday from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- India starts world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Coming Sunday: Alabama Keepsake Special Section
- China strips license of lawyer for Hong Kong activist
- Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan
- US calls Bahrain, UAE 'major security partners'
- Mega Millions announces winning numbers for $750M jackpot
- House arrest plan for invader of Pelosi's office halted
- Biden: We'll 'manage the hell' out of feds' COVID response
Most Read
Articles
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign
- Decatur woman charged with vehicle break-ins, drug possession
- Decatur man facing drug charges
- Vote for Favorite Class 5A-7A Basketball Player
- US Space Command coming to Huntsville
- Morgan County grand jury issues 5 murder indictments
- Danielle Dunlap
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians
- Title game legacy: Hatton family continues tradition of watching Alabama play for championships
- John Michael Landrum
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Mo Brooks among House lawmakers plotting apparently futile effort to block Biden win (8)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- Salvation Army shelter needs volunteers to stay open after workers quarantined (3)
- It's official: Harsin new Auburn football head coach (3)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
- Editorial: Time to concede: Biden won (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.