DECATUR — Harrison Thomas (Tom) Brantley Jr., 86, of Decatur, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Decatur General Hospital.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Thomas Brantley Sr. and Gertrude Sterling Brantley; wife of 53 years, Myra Bailey Brantley; and sisters, Darris Brantley Whittington and Edna Brantley Greer.
He is survived by his daughters, Vicki Ribolini of Columbus, GA and Robin Kemp (David) of Athens, AL; granddaughters, Danielle Hackbarth (Brian) and Michelle Hayes (Daniel); and great grandchildren, Elijah, Brantley, Liam, Caleb and Greyson.
Tom proudly served 22.5 years in the United States Air Force and then retired from the Huntsville/Madison Post Office. He enjoyed wood working, raising quarter horses and growing hay on his mini farm in the early years. In later years, he had a collection of various antique tractors that he restored with the help of his great friend and neighbor. He was a member of Union Church of Christ.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service and no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Church of Christ, 4626 AL-36 Somerville, AL 35670.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.