HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Harry Cecil Vice, 93, will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ron Wilson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Vice died on July 6, 2022 at his home. He was born March 1, 1929, in Walker County, to Charles Lee Vice and Flossie Perkins Vice. Mr. Vice was a home builder and developer for more than 40 years in Hartselle and surrounding areas. He was a charter member of Mt. View Baptist Church in rural Morgan County and served there until 1967. He was a member of First Baptist Church Hartselle for 55 years where he served as a deacon and on several committees.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Pridmore Vice; son, Harry Vice, Jr. and wife, Pam; daughter, Ellen Vice Williams and husband, Allen; grandchildren, Graham Vice, Nathan Vice, James Vice (Amanda), Elizabeth Vickers (Richard) and Erica Hood (Adam); great-grandchildren, Emmalyn, Lily, Cali, Ava, Colten, and Trenton; brother, Wilson Vice; sister, Jean Lamon (Eual).
He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.
Pallbearers will be Graham Vice, Nathan Vice, James Vice, Charles Pridmore, Meredith McClung, David Harrison and Joe Sanders
The family would like to express gratitude to Joyce Dodson for her loving care for our family and to Sarah Mclemore and Vicki Greene of Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Cecil’s favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, or to the charity of your choice.
