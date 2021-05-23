FLORENCE — Harry Lynch Maiden, 95, of Florence, passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 17, 2021. A family graveside service was held at Roselawn Funeral Home and Cemetery with military honors.
Harry was born on the family farm March 17, 1926 “down the road a piece” from Abingdon, VA. He was the son of Thomas “Tom” and Lucille Maiden. He was preceded in death by his parents along with his siblings, Dorothy Stoe, Bonnie Cunningham and Wayne Maiden.
Immediately upon graduation from high school, Harry was drafted into the United States Navy on August 1944, faithfully serving his country as a Seaman First Class until the end of WWII. Upon his honorable discharge on April 1946 he moved to Chattanooga, TN and attended business school. He married Marie Kinamore on June 17, 1949. He joined the training program of Noland Co. where he was a Credit Manager for 40 years in Decatur, AL. During his life and retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, pitching softball and going on mission trips. He would smile while telling stories of his hole-in-one, his softball knuckleball and all the places and people he had seen and met on the mission trips he traveled. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Decatur for 62 years where he served as Church Treasurer, Junior High Sunday School Director, cameraman, softball pitcher and on various committees and crusades. He was known for his contagious humor, gracious manner, loving service and gentle spirit. His heart was always full of devotion to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his example of a loving husband, father and friend is now covering two more generations. We miss him already.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Kinamon Maiden of 72 years; children, Regina Livingston (Hal), Sharon Threet (LCDR James Michael Threet, USN RET) and MAJ Ronald E. Maiden , USAR (Lynn); grandchildren, Dr. C. Brock Livingston (Elizabeth), Dr. N. Ryan Livingston (Marianne), Laura Threet, SPC Brian Threet, USAR (Deana), Allison Threet Whiteheart (MAJ Josh Whiteheart, USAF), Rev. John H. Maiden (Sarah), Regina Maiden Blakely (CPT Simeon Blakely, USA); great-grandchildren, N. Cole Livingston, W. Luke Livingston, Sydney Elise Livingston, Ruth Adair Livingston, John Duke Maiden, Sadie Kate Maiden, Harrison R. Maiden and Anna Elizabeth Blakely; along with beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.
Harry was blessed to have an extraordinary care team in Dr. Terry True and his staff, Home Instead, Amedisys Home Health and Amedisys Hospice Care. Their care, kindness and devotion walked our family through this journey of Harry’s homegoing and we are so very grateful for them all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, 1404 16th Ave. SE, Decatur, AL 35601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.