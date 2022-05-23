MOUNT HOPE — Harry “Junior” Walter Williamson, 75, died May 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at Cowboy Church of Colbert County. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Mount Hope.
Harry was married to Trisha Williamson for 14 years.
